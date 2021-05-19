Josephine Stevens, 72

Josephine Stevens, age 72 of Felicity, Ohio died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Josephine was born July 1, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Oscar Grover and Mary Margaret (Mills) Ritchie. She was preceded in death by her husband – Lawrence Stevens in 1977.

She is survived by her life partner – Lillie Clifton; three children – Maggie Parsons and husband Herb of Felicity, Ohio, Mary Sue Emery and husband Clark of Bethel, Ohio and Lawrence Stevens, Jr. and wife Jessica; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mark Pence will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Pt. Isabel Cemetery in Moscow, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com