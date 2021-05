Next time you're floating down the Muskegon River and you think to yourself, "I'd like a burger right now", now you can have it. The inventors of the "Float 'N' Grill" will appear on Shark Tank this Friday, May 14 at 8pm. Michael Bashawaty of Livonia and Jeremy Quillico of Ionia have been creating their invention for the past 5 years. The "Float 'N' Grill" is the first-ever operational floating grill. Mlive reports the grill sells for $229. It features textured marine-grade vinyl, a built-in igniter, a dual latch that locks the grill lid tight and a slot to hold the propane tank in place. It weighs 9 pounds and is 35. 5 inches long by 26. 5 wide by 6. 5 inches tall.