The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts, and the results are good for the company, but not necessarily great. Ratings were up and Dynamite was the top-ranked show on cable for the night, which is indisputably good. But Viewership only barely cracked a million for the big show, failing to top the numbers Dynamite was getting in April after they successfully bullied NXT off Wednesday nights. On a day The Chadster was expecting an even more catastrophic win for AEW, The Chadster will take this as a small favor.