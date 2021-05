The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis fight card at Mohegan Sun Arena officially weighed in on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. Bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta puts his title on the line in the featured fight against Sergio Pettis. Archuleta tipped the scales at 135 pounds while Pettis weighed in at 134.75. The co-main event features a light heavyweight tournament match between Jose Augusto and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Augusto turned an official weight of 204.75 pounds while Johnson weighed in at 205 even.