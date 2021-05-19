Paul Mooney, comedian and writer for Richard Pryor, dies at 79

May 24, 2021, 7–8 P.M. E.T. is an actress, singer, and Latino-rights advocate, whose work has garnered her two Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, and an Academy Award (the first given to a Latina actress). She is also a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, the SAG Life Achievement Award, the Peabody Career Achievement Award, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a National Medal of the Arts, which was awarded to her by former President Barack Obama. Over the course of her nearly eighty-year career, she has starred in numerous film, television, and Broadway productions, most notably “West Side Story,” “Singing in the Rain,” “The Ritz,” and Norman Lear’s “One Day at a Time.” She is also the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir “Rita Moreno,” and is a co-star and executive producer of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, due to be released this December. The upcoming documentary “Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” from the director Mariem Pérez Riera and the executive producers Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda, explores the trials and triumphs of Moreno’s life and career, and features interviews with artists and creators she’s inspired, such as Eva Longoria, Whoopi Goldberg, Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Gloria Estefan. The film premièred at Sundance and will be released in theatres on June 18th.