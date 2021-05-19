newsbreak-logo
Paul Mooney, comedian and writer for Richard Pryor, dies at 79

By Jordan Moreau
Orlando Sentinel
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Mooney, the comedian, actor and writer for Richard Pryor, died on Wednesday morning, his representative Cassandra Williams confirmed to Variety. He was 79. He died at his home in Oakland, Calif., after suffering a heart attack. Mooney’s Twitter account also shared the news on Wednesday morning, posting “Thank you...

Celebritiesrvamag.com

Crying On Camera: An Interview With Adam Ferrara

Standup comedian, actor, and all-around funny guy Adam Ferrara is coming to Sandman Comedy Club this weekend. In anticipation of a weekend of excellent standup, Gabe Santamaria talked to Adam about meeting his heroes and getting emotional on cue for Criminal Minds. This week I got to talk with the...
TV & VideosOZY

The Cold, Comic Crush of Mr. J.B. Smoove

Because the business of being funny is deadly serious. Sometimes comedians have those big ass breakout moments where all of a sudden they’re household names. Other times you have those stealth cats who you wake up one day to discover are in everything. That’s J.B. Smoove. From Curb Your Enthusiasm to Saturday Night Live, Smoove has touched all of the bases in between, up to and including Def Comedy Jam, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee AND The Simpsons. And now? The Carlos Watson Show. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Lloyd Price obituary

A man of huge energy and varied talents, Lloyd Price, who has died aged 88 from complications with diabetes, fully deserved his nickname of “Mr Personality”. This was a reference to his 1959 hit Personality, which reached No 2 on the US pop charts. His 1952 hit Lawdy Miss Clawdy, which was covered by a huge array of artists, from Elvis Presley and Paul McCartney to The Hollies, Solomon Burke and Joe Cocker, was a trailblazer for rock’n’roll and one of the first records to break down barriers between black and white audiences. “I revolutionised the South!” Price enthused. “Before Lawdy Miss Clawdy white kids were not really interested in this music.”
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Sam Jay's HBO Late Night Show Premieres on May 21

HBO has announced that they are absolutely never giving up on late night talk shows, adding a new six-episode half hour series from comedian Sam Jay called Pause with Sam Jay. Sam Jay, who’s been nominated for an Emmy for her writing on Saturday Night Live, has created the show with Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny and will host it out of her apartment. That’s right, instead of sticking the host behind a stuffy desk, Jay will instead throw parties at her apartment, hash out various topics with her guests, and then throw the whole thing up on television. For example: the trailer, which you can watch below, shows a bunch of folks talking about vaccinations while playing pool.
CelebritiesThe New Yorker

Rita Moreno on Her Pathbreaking, EGOT-Winning Career

May 24, 2021, 7–8 P.M. E.T. is an actress, singer, and Latino-rights advocate, whose work has garnered her two Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, and an Academy Award (the first given to a Latina actress). She is also a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, the SAG Life Achievement Award, the Peabody Career Achievement Award, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a National Medal of the Arts, which was awarded to her by former President Barack Obama. Over the course of her nearly eighty-year career, she has starred in numerous film, television, and Broadway productions, most notably “West Side Story,” “Singing in the Rain,” “The Ritz,” and Norman Lear’s “One Day at a Time.” She is also the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir “Rita Moreno,” and is a co-star and executive producer of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, due to be released this December. The upcoming documentary “Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” from the director Mariem Pérez Riera and the executive producers Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda, explores the trials and triumphs of Moreno’s life and career, and features interviews with artists and creators she’s inspired, such as Eva Longoria, Whoopi Goldberg, Karen Olivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Gloria Estefan. The film premièred at Sundance and will be released in theatres on June 18th.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Apparently Justin Timberlake Could Have Saved Us From Watching James Franco And Anne Hathaway Host The Oscars Together

With a COVID-19 era Academy Awards show before us this weekend, it’s ample time to look back on an Oscars telecast fans of the show love to hate. I’m referring to the 2011 Oscars hosted by Anne Hathaway and James Franco. It’s now been ten years since the young actors took the stage and ushered in a long night full of awkward jokes and uneven chemistry. It fares even worse now that we’ve learned who could have been front and center.
CelebritiesNYLON

Seth Rogen Said He Regrets 'SNL' Joke About James Franco Meeting Underage Girls

After decades of working side-by-side in Hollywood — starting as early as 1999, when the pair both appeared in the gone-too-soon cult classic teen dramedy Freaks and Geeks — Seth Rogen and James Franco will apparently be working together no more. Following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct made against Franco, Rogen has finally stepped up to publicly declare that he has no plans to work with the disgraced actor anymore.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Clive Davis Shares Joni Mitchell's First Public Interview in Six Years, Chats With DaBaby, Oprah Winfrey, H.E.R. and More

Clive Davis has a gig as music’s own new Barbara Walters, if he wants it. For the second half of his two-part virtual “Grammy gala” this year, the music mogul doubled down in Saturday night’s invitation-only webcast on interviews with the stars, including Elton John, DaBaby, Paul Simon, H.E.R., Dave Grohl, Dionne Warwick and Chris Stapleton. When awards season returns in a presumably post-pandemic 2022, Davis will probably return to the usual performance-based Beverly Hills parties to which guests have become accustomed, but at least a few will miss his 2021 talk-show format.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Parade

We Bet Her Wallet Has a Great View! Inside Whoopi Goldberg's Fortune and How She Made It

Whoopi Goldberg has pretty much done it all and won it all: She’s an EGOT winner!. Born Caryn Elaine Johnson in in New York City, Goldberg started her showbiz career as a standup comedian, earning the nickname “Whoopi” for her frequent (and we’re assuming hilarious) flatulence. “When you’re performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door. So if you get a little gassy, you’ve got to let it go,” she told The New York Times. “So people used to say to me, ‘You’re like a whoopee cushion.’ And that’s where the name came from.”