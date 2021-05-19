Stream Malaysian screamo band Piet Onthel’s harsh, raw debut LP ‘ambo(l)enitaksu(p)odulu’
One of last year's coolest screamo releases was The Breaks, a five-way split with bands from four different countries: ria, Piet Onthel, Scenes We Have Missed, Bastos, and Children of Boredom. Now, Piet Onthel -- the one-person project of Mashi Mierul from Kuantan, Malaysia -- is releasing his debut full-length album, ambo(l)enitaksu(p)odulu, on Zegema Beach Records this week (order yours from the U.S.A. or Canada/International stores).www.brooklynvegan.com