Vagrant Records launches 25th anniversary campaign w/ reissues, a podcast & more
One day after the 25th anniversary of Asian Man Records, another California-based punk label, Vagrant Records (who, coincidentally, signed Alkaline Trio right after they left Asian Man), has kicked off a 25th anniversary celebration. The campaign includes some very cool looking new vinyl variants of records by The Anniversary, Balance and Composure, and Bad Suns (pre-order), as well as Record Store Day (6/12) titles from Alkaline Trio, Thrice, and Senses Fail.www.brooklynvegan.com