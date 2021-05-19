newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vagrant Records launches 25th anniversary campaign w/ reissues, a podcast & more

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after the 25th anniversary of Asian Man Records, another California-based punk label, Vagrant Records (who, coincidentally, signed Alkaline Trio right after they left Asian Man), has kicked off a 25th anniversary celebration. The campaign includes some very cool looking new vinyl variants of records by The Anniversary, Balance and Composure, and Bad Suns (pre-order), as well as Record Store Day (6/12) titles from Alkaline Trio, Thrice, and Senses Fail.

www.brooklynvegan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Elliot
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Chris Carrabba
Person
Andy Hull
Person
Craig Finn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vagrant Records#Vinyl Records#Launches#Pre Order#Episodes#Record Store Day#Asian Man Records#Bad Suns#Fiddler Records#Manchester Orchestra#Chinese#Alkaline Trio#Pre Order#Trailer#June#Autumn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
brooklynvegan.com

Dischord reissuing first six 7″s in 40th anniversary box set

To celebrate its 40th anniversary. iconic DC punk label Dischord Records will be releasing a box set featuring their first six 7"s: Teen Idles' Minor Disturbance EP (featuring a pre-Minor Threat Ian MacKaye on bass), State of Alert's No Policy EP (featuring a pre-Black Flag Henry Rollins on vocals), Minor Threat's S/T and In My Eyes EPs, Government Issue's Legless Bull EP, and Youth Brigade's Possible EP. All records have been remastered, all sleeves & lyric sheets have been reproduced from original art -- meaning State of Alert's No Policy and Minor Threat's In My Eyes come on green and red translucent vinyl, respectively (the rest are on black vinyl). The box will also come with a 12-page booklet.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Trojan Records reissuing ‘The Trojan Story’ on vinyl for its 50th Anniversary

Pioneering London label Trojan Records released The Trojan Story in 1971; a three-album set, it included many of the label's most famous songs, and helped introduce the world to Jamaican ska, rock steady and reggae, not to mention the music of Jimmy Cliff, Derrick Morgan, The Maytals, The Ethiopians, Desmond Dekker, Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Lyn Tait, The Three Tops, Winston & George, Alton Ellis, Duke Reid, and lots more.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER Announces 'Lost Not Forgotten Archives'; YTSEJAM RECORDS Catalog To Be Reissued

DREAM THEATER, the two-time Grammy-nominated legends of progressive music, have announced the "Lost Not Forgotten Archives". This fresh collaboration between the band and record label InsideOut Music will see the virtuosic quintet's long-standing Ytsejam Records catalog reissued, alongside some brand new additions to this special collectors series. (Ytsejam is the label imprint which DREAM THEATER had been using for years to release official bootlegs of live recordings ["Ytsejam" is "Majesty" spelled backwards; MAJESTY was DREAM THEATER's original band name].)
Musicmetalinjection

DREAM THEATER To Reissue All Ytsejam Records Releases

Ytsejam Records was a label headed up by then-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, which focused on issuing Dream Theater live shows, demos and studio outtakes. The label fell into obscurity upon Portnoy's departure from the band, but it's back! Dream Theater has now launched their Lost Not Forgotten Archives, whose sole purpose is to reissue the entire Ytsejam Records back catalog alongside a host of new additions.
MusicMiami Herald

Jeremy Messersmith’s ‘Graveyard’ album is getting a reluctant anniversary reissue

MINNEAPOLIS — One year later, it's about time Jeremy Messersmith got around to celebrating the 10th anniversary of maybe his best-loved album. The Minneapolis pop craftsman announced an expanded vinyl reissue of 2010's "The Reluctant Graveyard" over the weekend. A vinyl edition of the album — long out of print — is now on sale via Bandcamp and will be celebrated with a pair of concerts in late October at the Cedar Cultural Center.
Music940wfaw.com

New Oasis Doc To Commemorate 25th Anniversary Of Knebworth Gig

The 25th anniversary of Oasis' legendary 1996 Knebworth appearances will be the focus of an upcoming documentary. Rolling Stone reported the still-untitled film will be directed by Jake Scott with both Noel and Liam Gallagher serving as executive producers. The film, which features footage of Oasis on August 10th and 11th, 1996 at the peak of their UK dominance following 1995's (What's The Story) Morning Glory, promises “a behind-the-scenes look at Oasis’s performances, including never-before-seen footage of the band’s sets in front of 250,000 fans.”
MusicNME

Oasis announce cinematic Knebworth concert documentary for shows’ 25th anniversary

Oasis have today (May 11) announced a concert documentary that looks back at their record-breaking Knebworth shows held nearly 25 years ago. The band played to 250,000 fans across two days in August 1996 at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. They set several records with the epic two-dayer, including securing the largest ever demand for attendance in British history with more than four per cent of the population applying for tickets.
Musickexp.org

Viva! Cibo Matto: Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Their Breakthrough Debut LP

With Rewind, KEXP digs out beloved albums, giving them another look. In honor of Pushing Boundaries, and in celebration of the album's 25th anniversary, KEXP's Janice Headley revisits Cibo Matto's genre-defying 1996 debut full-length Viva! La Woman. It seemed like things were getting better for women in ‘90s alt-rock. No,...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Ten awesome album updates – 5/16

In case you missed it, here are ten awesome album updates. 01) Devin Townsend announces Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine. Devin Townsend has been keeping himself busy throughout this entire pandemic as he has announced the second release under the Devolution Series moniker, Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine, will be released on June 25th (pre-order here). The series is called the “Devolution Series”.
Music101.9 KELO-FM

Katy Perry releases “Electric” to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary

Who knew Katy Perry and Pikachu made such a shockingly good team? Ahead of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, the singer has released “Electric” and a brand new music video on Friday. The inspirational song contains the message about believing in yourself no matter what, which gives you the spark to make...
Musicguitar.com

Listen: Green Day tease a new song from the studio

Green Day have teased what sounds to be a snippet of new material onto social media – take a listen to it below. The band shared the short clip to their Instagram page on Saturday (15 May). Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong can be heard saying, “Nice little intro here, check it out,” before hitting the playback on a short instrumental section.
EntertainmentBaller Status

Death Row Records Launches Virtual Museum Celebrating 30th Anniversary

Death Row Records has announced the launch of the “Death Row Experience”, a virtual retrospective gallery that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic label this year. Death Row, now owned by Entertainment One (eOne), is largely responsible for catapulting gangster rap into mainstream consciousness. The virtual experience, created by...
Musicnextmosh.com

Hiraes release new video single “Solitary”

German melodic death metallers Hiraes will release their debut album, ‘Solitary,’ on June 25, 2021 through Napalm Records (pre-order). Ahead of the LP’s unleashing, the band have ushered in new single “Solitary,” which you can check out below in official music video form. “Heavy-driven riffs evoke a dark and explosive melodic death metal storm fueled by a fierce growling attack, dropping jaws and leaving a long-lasting impression,” says the label regarding the new tune.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Skullcrusher & Green-House Join Secretly Canadian’s 25th Anniversary Fundraiser

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, indie label Secretly Canadian is bringing together singers, songwriters, and musicians to not only raise a toast but help raise $250,000 for New Hope for Families, a homeless initiative for families with children. Today (May 14), Skullcrusher and Green-House join the campaign with their own covers of Damien Jurado’s “Cloudy Shoes” and Bill Evans’ “Peace Piece,’ respectively.
Musicloudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Billy Gibbons, Blackberry Smoke and more

Another seven days have passed in the ever-changing, ever-exciting world of rock'n'roll, and what have we learned? Well, we've learned that Leicester rockers Skam are slightly more popular than Irish duo Seafoam Green, at least according to the results of last week's Tracks of the Week competition. So congratulations to...
MoviesMovieWeb

Is Spice World 2 Happening in Honor of the Original's 25th Anniversary?

Are the Spice Girls getting ready to make a big screen comeback? Though it has yet to be confirmed by the members of the group, a new report suggests that the immensely popular musical act is gearing up to make Spice World 2. If this goes according to the alleged plan, the movie could be timed to line up with the 25th anniversary of the original next year.
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Watch George Lynch Salute Eddie Van Halen – on a Les Paul

Though, as fellow Sunset Strip shredders re-writing the rock guitar book in the mid-to-late '70s, George Lynch and Eddie Van Halen were sometimes portrayed as something like competitors, the two maestros had great respect for one another. This reverence was on clear display during Lynch's recent performance at the Dallas...