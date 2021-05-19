Vagrant Records launches 25th anniversary campaign w/ reissues, a podcast & more

To celebrate its 40th anniversary. iconic DC punk label Dischord Records will be releasing a box set featuring their first six 7"s: Teen Idles' Minor Disturbance EP (featuring a pre-Minor Threat Ian MacKaye on bass), State of Alert's No Policy EP (featuring a pre-Black Flag Henry Rollins on vocals), Minor Threat's S/T and In My Eyes EPs, Government Issue's Legless Bull EP, and Youth Brigade's Possible EP. All records have been remastered, all sleeves & lyric sheets have been reproduced from original art -- meaning State of Alert's No Policy and Minor Threat's In My Eyes come on green and red translucent vinyl, respectively (the rest are on black vinyl). The box will also come with a 12-page booklet.