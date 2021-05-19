Travis Smith
Travis Smith, 61, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. Travis was born on November 4, 1959 in Maryville, Missouri to Charles and Donna (Titus) Smith. He was a 1978 graduate of North Nodaway High School. He was truck driver for Allen’s Country Mix until his retirement. Travis was a volunteer Firefighter for the Union Township and search and rescue and was very active in the community. Travis loved horses, trail riding, camping, his International Tractor and being with his family.www.maryvilleforum.com