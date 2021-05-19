newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri Obituaries

Travis Smith

maryvilleforum.com
 1 hour ago

Travis Smith, 61, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. Travis was born on November 4, 1959 in Maryville, Missouri to Charles and Donna (Titus) Smith. He was a 1978 graduate of North Nodaway High School. He was truck driver for Allen’s Country Mix until his retirement. Travis was a volunteer Firefighter for the Union Township and search and rescue and was very active in the community. Travis loved horses, trail riding, camping, his International Tractor and being with his family.

www.maryvilleforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Maryville, MO
Obituaries
City
Hopkins, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terri#North Nodaway High School#International Tractor#Price Funeral Home#Daughter Amanda Smith#Mr Smith#Special Nephew#Sister#Sandra#Nodaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Missouri Lifestylemaryvilleforum.com

Ursaline Sister celebrating 50th jubilee

An Ursuline Sister who ministered in Maryville is one of nine Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph celebrating anniversaries of religious profession in 2021. Sister Elizabeth Mary “Betsy” Moyer is celebrating her 50th jubilee. A native of Nebraska City, Nebraska, she combined both her education and health care backgrounds in Missouri. She was an LPN for St. Francis Hospital and Health Services, Maryville, while also helping teach religion at St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish (2010-12). She was principal of St. Mary School, Pierce City (1993-96), and she taught and was a school principal in Kentucky and New Mexico. She served as an LPN and health care administrator for her Ursuline Motherhouse, Maple Mount, Kentucky. She taught religion and helped in a health clinic in Jamaica (2008-09). Since 2012, she has served at Brescia University, Owensboro, Kentucky, first as assistant registrar and then in the School of Education.
Missouri Businessmaryvilleforum.com

Record: 5-11

Duane J. Gross Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Dustun and Amy Law – Lots 13, 14 Blk 2 Wallis Second Addition to Pickering. William E. and Elaine M. Wilmarth Revocable Trust to Matthew O’Rourke – Two Tracts in SE Cor W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 13-64-35..See Record. Lynn A. Bram Trust to...
Missouri Businessmaryvilleforum.com

Nielson joins Edward Jones advisers

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A familiar face has returned to Nodaway County to provide financial advice as part of Edward Jones Investments. Scott Nielson plans to offer financial assistance to anyone looking to plan his or her financial future while also finding balance to raise his young family. Financial advising was...
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Forum Flashbacks: May 6 - May 12

Once again the Maryville Parks and Recreation Department will provide reduced-price season passes to Village Youth Foundation to the Maryville Aquatic Center give to children who complete a community service project. Peggy Schieber, representing Village Youth Foundation, made a proposal to the board, which was very similar to last year’s....