Discussions continue on President Biden’s two trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Leaders from the U.S. House and Senate met with the President this week to talk about the proposed funding plan. Republican leaders are looking to reduce the cost of the plan that covers more just than roads, bridges, and public works projects. Senator Rob Portman has been talking to White House officials and thinks that a definition of infrastructure needs to be established first, then find existing money to fund some of the initiatives without approving a two trillion-dollar bill for new money.