California Government

Orange County Restaurants Reach Biggest Reopening Milestone Yet

By Farley Elliott
Eater
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks of waiting, Orange County has fully qualified for the state’s yellow tier, the least-restrictive level in California’s coronavirus reopening system. The move, which was made official this morning, comes after weeks of (slowly) falling COVID-19 case rates, and means that businesses can further reopen for things like indoor sit-down dining, and expanded retail services. There is currently no less-restrictive tier for counties to move into, though Gov. Gavin Newsom has repeatedly stated that much (if not all) of California would ‘fully’ reopen on June 15 given our current vaccination rates. That’s when public officials say they will align with the Center for Disease Control regarding reduced mask mandates and other public health protocols, too.

la.eater.com
California Governmentmynewsla.com

Orange County Poised to Make the Yellow Tier for COVID-19

Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least-restrictive yellow tier in the state’s COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. “They look good,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday’s COVID-19 metrics. He said that “based on our calculations, which are unofficial...
California GovernmentNBC Los Angeles

Orange County Could Move To Yellow Tier By Wednesday

Orange County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals rose from 80 on Saturday to 82, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
California Governmentlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
California Governmentspectrumnews1.com

Orange County reports 52 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

SANTA ANA (CNS) — Orange County reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals rose from 80 on Saturday to 82, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased from 25 to 23, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
California Governmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Plugging deadly holes in California's addiction treatment system

May 16—They tried a wilderness program in Idaho. Boarding school. Expensive private treatment programs and sober living homes in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Beverlywood. After spending nearly $200,000 trying to free him from the tyrannous grip of addiction, Juli Shamash's son, Tyler, died in 2018 of an overdose...
California StatePosted by
LiveScience

Deep-sea fish with lightbulb on its head mysteriously washes ashore in California

A nightmarish fish that typically dwells thousands of feet below the ocean's surface recently washed ashore on a California beach, according to news reports. The deep-sea fish, known as an anglerfish, is rather elusive and rarely seen outside of the deep ocean, according to The Guardian. But earlier this month, the intact body of an anglerfish was spotted at Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, California, by beachgoer and fisherman Ben Estes, The Guardian reported.
California Governmentdailytitan.com

Health experts foresee a safer summer

With COVID-19 cases declining and Orange County moving closer toward the yellow tier, health experts are hopeful that cases will continue to decrease this summer as more people become vaccinated. Dr. Daisy Dodd, infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente Orange County, said she is cautiously optimistic for the summer. Dodd...
California Governmentfullertonobserver.com

Grand Jury Releases Report Critical of County’s Pandemic Preparedness

The Orange County Grand Jury released a much anticipated report on May 11 detailing the results of their months-long investigation of Orange County’s pandemic preparedness and plan. The report had little, if anything good to say about Orange County officials’ preparedness prior to the declaration of the pandemic in 2020 or its response during the past year, acting on behalf of the County’s 3.2 million residents.
California GovernmentNBC Los Angeles

21-Day Streak of Rising LA County Gas Prices Ends

A 21-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Saturday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.17. The average price rose 14.5 cents during the streak, including a half- cent Friday, to its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.4 cents more than one week ago, 18.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.305 greater than one year ago.
California GovernmentRegister Citizen

Southern California city settles lawsuit against bloggers

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California city of Fullerton has agreed to pay $350,000 and take back its accusations of criminal computer hacking to settle a lawsuit against two local bloggers, a newspaper reported. The agreement was approved by the City Council last Wednesday, ending a contentious fight over...
California TrafficPosted by
KFI AM 640

Average Southland Gas Prices Resume Increasing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed increasing today, rising two- tenths of a cent to $4.172 one day after a 21-day streak of increases ended when it dropped one-tenth. The average price rose 14.5 cents during the...