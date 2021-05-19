Orange County Restaurants Reach Biggest Reopening Milestone Yet

After weeks of waiting, Orange County has fully qualified for the state’s yellow tier, the least-restrictive level in California’s coronavirus reopening system. The move, which was made official this morning, comes after weeks of (slowly) falling COVID-19 case rates, and means that businesses can further reopen for things like indoor sit-down dining, and expanded retail services. There is currently no less-restrictive tier for counties to move into, though Gov. Gavin Newsom has repeatedly stated that much (if not all) of California would ‘fully’ reopen on June 15 given our current vaccination rates. That’s when public officials say they will align with the Center for Disease Control regarding reduced mask mandates and other public health protocols, too.