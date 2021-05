BMW did well to recapture the magic of the original Mini when it launched the modern Mini Cooper as a boutique hatchback back in 2000. However, the Mini has grown since then and sometimes there's just nothing better than the original. But what if the original Mini was reinvigorated with enough power to match the acceleration of a 2021 Cooper? Say hello to the charming Mini Remastered Oselli Edition. First revealed back in 2019, it has now officially been launched in full and we can finally set eyes on a completed example. Hand-built at David Brown Automotive, it's the petite body of an original Mini with a powertrain enhanced by tuning specialists Oselli Engineering. Either a four-seater car or a two-seater track toy with a roll cage can be ordered.