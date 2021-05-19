First batch of 300 apartments being built at Oak Creek’s Drexel interchange will be ready by year’s end

Location, Location and of course Amenities make this a perfect condo to call home.This is a Gorgeous and Meticulously kept condo with breath taking views of the green space and sunsets. Close to the new Drexel Town Square and all the shopping and restaurants in the area. Features include a huge Open Concept living space with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and large balcony. New paint, white trim and carpet throughout. SS Kitchen appliances are included, new dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Huge master w/dual walk-in closets, picture window with amazing sunsets. The Den is large enough to be a bedroom w/built-in storage, very cute and bright. Bathroom has a 2 person jetted tub w/shower. Walk-in laundry with storage area. Attached one car garage with outside parking. Agent related to Seller.