First batch of 300 apartments being built at Oak Creek’s Drexel interchange will be ready by year’s end

By Alex Zank
Biz Times
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has commenced on the 300-unit Hub13 apartments project in Oak Creek, with the first units scheduled to be ready by the end of this year. Hub13 is a 34-acre multi-family project at 7581 S.…

