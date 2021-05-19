newsbreak-logo
Providence Bridge Pedal returning this summer

KGW
 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — After taking 2020 off due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Providence Bridge Pedal is returning this year for its 25th anniversary. This year’s event will feature rides for cyclists of all ages and abilities, including a 6-bridge challenge ride. It also includes a 5-mile walk that will cross both the Marquam Bridge and Tilikum Crossing.

