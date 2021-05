The trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, has dropped and there’s one image that is so haunting, it’s hard not to hurt for the 12-year-old boy at that moment. It’s but a quick flash on the screen, but Prince Harry is seen looking so heartbroken as his mother, Princess Diana’s, casket parades past him while the world looks on. Prince Charles is seen looking at his son, but offering no physical comfort — it’s just crushing to watch.