Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5m to ransomware group DarkSide following a cyberattack that forced the company to shut down its pipeline for six days, Bloomberg reports. Initial reports indicated that the Georgia-based company had no intention to pay the extortion fee while it attempted to restore full service to its operating system. But multiple sources told Bloomberg that Colonial Pipeline paid the hefty ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency on Friday. The Independent has contacted Colonial Pipeline for a comment. DarkSide, a Russian-based hacker group, was named by the FBI on Monday as being responsible for the ransomware attack that Colonial...