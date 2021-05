FOR MOST of the 20th century, El Salvador, like many of its Central American neighbors, was ruled by dictators who, in addition to trampling human rights, stymied development and inspired revolutionary movements. After a decade of bloody civil war and concerted intervention by the United States, the country established an imperfect but functional democracy in the 1990s and began to make economic progress. Now, like nearby Nicaragua, El Salvador under President Nayib Bukele appears to be heading back toward caudillo rule — endangering not just the gains of recent decades but U.S. efforts to curtail emigration from the region.