Q&A with saxophonist and composerJames Brandon Lewis

James Brandon Lewis’s latest album, “Jesup Wagon,” is inspired by George Washington Carver, the Black scientist and polymath whose inventions changed the world. Stirring up the world of music with his saxophone and compositions, Lewis is broadening what music can address and what it can bring to listeners. As both a musician and composer, Lewis weaves together traditional sounds to create melodies, while taking chances that bring the sounds up to 2021. He takes down barriers between genres, and what he creates is a new landscape. Downbeat magazine named him the winner in 2020 of the Rising Star award in the category of Tenor Saxophonist. The Banner caught up recently with the talented 38-year-old artist, who is originally from Buffalo, New York, speaking from his home in Brooklyn.