Google Employees Call for Company to Support Free Expression – if It’s Anti-Israel Speech
A group of Jewish employees at Google is reportedly calling for the company to increase its support of Palestinians and to protect anti-Israel speech, among other demands. The Verge reports that a group of Jewish Google employees is calling on the tech giant to increase its support of Palestinians amid increased conflict in Gaza. In an internal letter, Google workers asked CEO Sundar Pichai to put out a statement condemning the attacks, including “direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military and gang violence.”www.breitbart.com