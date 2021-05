4A Games has confirmed that Metro Exodus Complete Edition, a PS5 version of the game will release on June 18, 2021, with a free upgrade for players who already own the game. The full experience has been ray-traced with incredible illumination across the landscapes in the game, with enhanced shadows as well. The game will also run at a rock-solid 4K 60 FPS as well. DualSense support and 3D Audio will also be available. This version of the game will also come with both pieces of DLC. The first gameplay from this version has also been revealed, which you can see below.