It was announced May 13, that the Indianapolis Zoo named their four juvenile American alligators Champ, Chomp, Snapper, and Swamp. The Zoo’s Facebook fans were responsible for choosing the names; they had the opportunity to choose from three preselected name themes. These names are based on the lyrics from the Zoo’s new “Reptile Rhyme,” which was written about the Zoo’s new exhibit Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive which opens May 29.