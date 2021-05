Name something worse than trying to spread cold butter over a delicate slice of challah and tearing it apart as you go. We'll wait. We've all experienced those mornings where we're so hungry and bleary that the prospect of a humble piece of toast is positively thrilling. All you can think of is slathering that simple, crusty carb with creamy, golden butter when alas! Disaster strikes and hindsight kicks you in your sleepy face. You forgot to take out the butter. Fresh out of the refrigerator, it is cold, it is hard, and it is not at all the glorious, rich topping you crave.