New York City, NY

Noodle News: 9 New Restaurants in New York City - including Uighur and Singaporean

Melissa Toldy
 11 hours ago

Got a hankering for noodles? Check out these nine new eateries that opened recently in New York City. Serving everything from rice noodle soup to hand-pulled noodles, stir-fried noodles and udon noodles, you can find your next noodle fix in several East Village locations, as well as Midtown, Long Island City, and Washington Heights.

If you weren’t craving noodles when you started reading this, you will probably be craving them by the end. Highlights include black fern root noodles, mesmerizing hand-pulled noodles, and an impressive array of flavors. The list includes Thai, Taiwanese, Malaysian, Singaporean, Chinese, Japanese, and Turkic cuisine. Prepare yourself for some enticing noodle options:

7 Elephants

A tiny Thai restaurant on the Lower East Side, 7 Elephants serves “home style Thai comfort food.” The menu includes the classic Thai noodle dishes you know and love, including Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, and Drunken Noodle. They provide free delivery for orders over $15.

Four Four South Village

You can find a “taste of Taipei” at this Taiwanese beef noodle restaurant in the East Village. The menu at Four Four South Village features braised, tomato, and spicy noodle bowls, as well as sesame oil chicken soup with noodles. Four Four prides itself on authenticity, pairing locally-sourced beef with imported ingredients from Taiwan.

Medan Pasar

Another East Village newcomer (there are a lot on this list), Medan Pasar sells Malaysian dishes, such as Curry Chicken Wonton Noodle and Roast Chicken Wonton Noodle. Their Curry Laksa Noodle dish comes with shredded chicken, shrimp rice noodle, fried tofu, bean sprouts, in a spicy rich coconut milk broth.

Min Sushi

If you have enjoyed the offerings from Suki in the East Village, you might want to check out their sister restaurant Min Sushi. The new restaurant offers a selection of don buri and udon sets, such as Kyu (beef), Buta (pork), and Unagi (eel). Prices range from $13-15.

Native Noodles

Ever tried Singaporean noodles? If not, you can get a taste of novelty at Native Noodles on Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights. Satay Peanut Noodles, Chili Crab Pasta, and Singapore Fried Noodles are just a few of the dishes on offer. Although Native Noodles has been around NYC since 2019, this is their first official location after debuting at Queens Night Market.

Noodlecraft

Noodlecraft is a Chinese restaurant in Long Island City, Queens. This is the new place to find hand-pulled noodles in New York City. Check out their Instagram page for a dazzling video that shows their chef in action. Noodlecraft sells noodle soup and “dry” noodles.

Noodle Edition

See beautiful photos of the menu from Noodle Edition on their website. This Midtown Chinese noodle restaurant makes mouth-watering bowls of classic Shanghai dishes. Scallion and Shrimp, Tingly Pork, and Beef Offal Noodle, to name a few. Most noodle dishes go for $12.

San Shi Rice Noodle

Another East Village spot, this noodle shop, San Shi Rice Noodle, stands out for its shredded fern root noodle dish. The purplish black color looks a bit like squid ink pasta, but these noodles are made from the starch extracted from a common bracken fern.

Tengri Tagh Uyghur Cuisine

If you were enchanted by the hand-pulled noodles from Noodlecraft, here’s another restaurant serving them, only this time, you’re in for Turkic flavors. Tengri Tagh Uyghur, a new place in Midtown, sells Uighur style dishes featuring handmade noodles.

So many noodles in NYC! Which one of these restaurants looks the most appealing to you? Have you tried any on the list?

If you’re unsure where to start, head to the East Village. Nearly half of the new noodle restaurants in New York City are clustered around this one neighborhood. Happy slurping!

