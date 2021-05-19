newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Amari Rodgers Races to NFL with Timeline-Defying ACL Recovery

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 2 hours ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On March 25, 2019, Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers suffered a torn ACL during spring practice.

Exactly 760 days later, he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

It’s what happened in between that is absolutely astounding.

According to a 2019 study published in the National Library of Medicine, the average time between ACL tear and return to play among NFL players was almost 50 weeks.

Rodgers’ goal was just over 23 weeks. Not to run. Not to start doing football-related drills. Not even to return to practice. No, Rodgers’ preposterous goal was to play in Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29, 2019.

“I was concerned,” Rodgers’ father, Tee Martin, said from his office during a break in his duties as Baltimore Ravens receivers coach. “I had a couple receivers who had ACL injuries in spring practice, and none of them were themselves when they came back and they took longer than Amari. But, Amari told me before he went under for surgery, he said, ‘I’m not going to miss a game.’ I’m looking at him like, ‘Dude, you’re going to miss the first half of the season.’”

During the week leading up to the opener against Georgia Tech, Rodgers returned to practice. He went through pregame drills but didn’t play. A week later and just 166 days after the injury, Rodgers caught two passes against Texas A&M. A week after that, he caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns at Syracuse. Highlighting it all: an 87-yard moment of triumph. On third-and-1 from the 13, Rodgers caught a receiver screen at the 9, stiff-armed an Orange defender to the turf and turned on the jets for a touchdown.

Under the best of circumstances, returning to action in nine months is an impressive recovery. Rodgers was on the field in less than six months.

“I just attacked rehab,” Rodgers said after the Packers drafted him. “Every single day, doing rehab two or three times a day, most of the time three. I would go in the morning before we lifted and then come back after lunch and class and do a session, and then I paid out of pocket and went somewhere else too at night. I was just grinding. I hated sitting out and seeing my brothers work out and do stuff every single day that I wasn’t able to, so I worked hard every single day so I could get back out there.”

Steven Martin, Clemson’s team physician, performed the surgery.

“During the rehab process, we normally give patients questionnaires on how they feel, just the mental side of it. But I didn’t do that with Amari,” Martin told SI.com’s Ross Dellenger in 2019. “I asked him one simple question: ‘How do you feel?’ He said, ‘I’m Amari.’ I sat there and didn’t know what that meant. He said, ‘I feel like I’m normal. I’m Amari.’ I knew he was good.”

The surgery consists of taking a strip of the patella tendon from the kneecap and using it to replace the ACL. Martin goes a step further. As detailed by Dellenger, Clemson’s doctors soak the tendon in liquid containing stem cells taken from the player’s bone marrow. Martin also injected stem cells at four different locations during the attachment phase.

The next day, Rodgers showed up at the Clemson training room with no bruising or swelling. That put Rodgers ahead in his recovery from the start. From there, it was all gas, no brake.

“He tried everything during rehab to get ahead on his rehab. He told himself that he was going to come back before the first game and he did,” said Martin, the legendary University of Tennessee quarterback, former receivers coach of Randall Cobb at Kentucky and first-year assistant with the Ravens.

Rodgers rehabbed with a maniacal focus to reach his improbable goal. Beginning in mid-April, he ran on an underwater treadmill early in the morning. After breakfast and class, he’d return for his official rehab session, which included workouts with weights strapped to his right ankle. By July, he was running – a feat that had his dad equal parts amazed and worried.

“Yeah, I told him [to slow down] several times,” Martin said. ““I didn’t want him to go too fast and it became a deal that became chronic throughout his game. I was looking at the long game of, ‘What is it going to look like your senior year?’ He could have taken a medical redshirt but he had it in his mind that he was going to leave as a senior and not redshirt. That was part of his motivation was to not miss a season and be there for his teammates. He wanted to be there for his team and be a part of a potential national championship-winning team.”

Rodgers was back but, the Syracuse game notwithstanding, he wasn’t really back. In 13 games, he caught 30 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns. Over the final five games, he recorded only 61 receiving yards.

With the injury having disappeared into the rearview mirror, Rodgers turned in a sensational senior season. In 12 games, he caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns. In two games against Notre Dame, he torched the Fighting Irish for 16 receptions for 255 yards. Among receivers in the draft class, he ranked fifth with 8.0 yards after the catch per catch, according to Sports Info Solutions. His 17 forced missed tackles trailed only UCF’s Marlon Williams (22), Florida’s Kadarius Toney (20) and Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore (18).

“His junior year, the ACL injury really hampered him,” Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham said recently. “He had a brace on all year. Whether he knew it or not, he just wasn’t 100 percent, and you could tell by his play. He was favoring it at times. If you’re playing in the slot, you have to have elite change of direction, explosion, suddenness in and out of your breaks, and he wasn’t able to perform at the level that he could because of that injury. He came back so fast and he was legitimately healthy enough to return to play. He had an 80-something-yard reception [against Syracuse] that he took the house and stiff-armed a dude and outran the rest of the defense. But, you look at the totality of his play and it wasn’t to his standard.

“So, he got the brace off, he got fully healthy, he got confident that he was healthy and he played confident and he played fast. Really, really fast. He worked his tail off. He knew this was his last year and he was going to give it all he had for his last hurrah, and he made the plays, man. He was what we expected him to be and then some.”

The Packers have high expectations for Rodgers, which is why general manager Brian Gutekunst traded away a fourth-round pick to move up in the third round to get the slot receiver the team has lacked since Cobb dominated for a stretch of a few seasons in the mid-2010s.

It wasn’t just the talent and schematic fit that attracted Gutekunst to Rodgers. He called Rodgers a “pro from an early age,” a statement amplified by Rodgers’ perhaps unprecedented comeback.

“I want to be that story kids can look up to, look up to me when they go through something like I did and know that it will be OK,” Rodgers told Dellenger. “It’s about your mindset and how, if you have the right mindset, you can definitely bounce back and come back stronger than before.”

Packers Add 16 Rookies, Including Nine Draft Picks

Undrafted: The biggest position steal in the league?

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
51
Followers
197
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#American Football#Nfl Players#Quarterback Injuries#Nfl Draft#Amari Rodgers Races#The Green Bay Packers#Texas A M#Orange#Si Com#University Of Tennessee#Syracuse#Sports Info Solutions#Notre Dame#Ucf#Acl Injuries#Receivers#Tennessee Quarterback#Redshirt#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
News Break
Georgia Tech
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfox47.com

Amari Rodgers already learning from Davante Adams

Green Bay, WI — Amari Rodgers is a huge fan of Davante Adams. The Packers third round draft pick's game has been compared to Randall Cobb, but right now Rodgers is only focused on #17. The former Clemson Tiger has already been breaking down Adams' film and can't wait to...
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

2021 NFL Draft: Experts' Favorite Picks & Highest Grades in NFC North

EAGAN, Minn. - Collectively, the NFC North division gained 34 new players through the 2021 NFL Draft (not counting the college free agency pool). Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman and his personnel department led the way with 11 selections, followed by the Packers with nine. Chicago and Detroit made seven draft picks apiece. All four teams had a Round 1 selection, with Green Bay being the only team in the division to nab a defensive player first.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Packers End Not-So-Short Trend with Amari Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – From 2005 through 2020, the 16 drafts conducted by Ted Thompson and his protégé, Brian Gutekunst, Randall Cobb was the shortest receiver selected by the Green Bay Packers. At the 2011 Scouting Combine, Cobb measured 5-foot-10 1/4. He was almost a full inch shorter than any...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Final 2021 NFL Draft Grades Include Two A's, Three F's

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When you were a kid, did you ever stick your tongue on a 9-volt battery? You know you shouldn’t but you did, anyway. Same thing with draft grades. You know you shouldn’t click but, here you are, ready for a tiny jolt of lunacy for your brain cells.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Amari Rodgers Is a YAC Monster Who Could Become Green Bay's WR2

After the Green Bay Packers chose not to take a wide receiver in last year’s draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst made sure that he landed an offensive playmaker this year. After swapping third-round picks and giving up an additional fourth-rounder, he landed Amari Rodgers out of Clemson. This pick should...
NFLthechronicle-news.com

In Packers rookie Amari Rodgers, Randall Cobb sees himself — only better: ‘He has the potential to be way better than I was’

GREEN BAY — Randall Cobb had just hung up with Amari Rodgers and was hopping in an Uber when his iPhone buzzed yet again. That’s been happening a lot to the ex-Green Bay Packers wide receiver lately after his former team took Rodgers, who just happens to be Cobb’s protege, friend and — the Packers hope, anyway — clone. Old teammates, mutual friends, reporters — anyone and everyone has been seeking Cobb’s input on the Packers’ intriguing new offensive weapon.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Packers Deep Dive - Third Round Draft Pick Amari Rodgers

The Packers finally picked a receiver. And, in true Gutekunst form, they traded up to get him. With pick 85, the Packers selected Amari Rodgers, a wide receiver from Clemson. It was the highest pick the Packers have used on a receiver since Davante Adams in 2014 and it was the highest pick Gutekunst has ever used on a wide receiver since becoming GM.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

#PackersDaily: Tampering is illegal at Bushwood sir and I never slice...

Schefter admits Rodgers and his camp not the source of any of the leaks, was not even breaking news but an "accumulation of information" he'd heard over the off-season that he decided to call breaking news on the day of the draft. Hmm. ESPN and football/sports media in general, folks. It's almost like Rodgers would not want a giant dramastorm to happen right as he was going to be out in public with his teammates on day one of the NFL Draft. It's almost like Rodgers says the mainstream media is garbage and he prefers to kill them with indifference by refusing to engage for a reason.
NFLPackers.com

Inbox: It's a different animal at this level

All the current speculation and commentary has me yearning for a few Oxford Comma submissions. Should I have capitalized that?. "I wonder who would have gotten the better of a collision between Nitschke the fullback and Nitschke the linebacker." This couldn't happen as it would disrupt the space/time continuum! Couldn't resist for some reason. Sorry.
NFLchatsports.com

Why newest Packers receiver Amari Rodgers is the perfect fit

National media and fans alike gave the Green Bay Packers front office relatively good reviews for its overall 2021 NFL Draft. While the Packers and their draft class wasn’t the biggest news for the organization over the weekend – that title belongs to a certain disgruntled MVP quarterback – the Packers did better their roster for the upcoming season.
NFLatlantanews.net

Inbox: The Packers will be ready for that challenge

A gnarly schedule on paper doesn’t always tell the full story Wes Hodkiewicz. Week 13 is late for a bye. But I'm guessing we'll be grateful for a week to rest up and get healthy just as we head into the final stretch of the season and, fingers crossed, on to a Super Bowl run.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Packers coach 'really excited' about what Amari Rodgers can do

The Green Bay Packers opened up rookie mini-camp on Friday and former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers got to work. Rodgers was picked 85th overall in the third round of the NFL draft in late April. The All-ACC standout as both a receiver and a punt returner caught the eye of his new head coach o Read Update »
NFLNBC Sports

2021 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Rankings

One of the thinnest skill classes of all time will have you dipping deep into Day 3 by the second round of Dynasty drafts. Just four running backs came off the board in the first 100 picks. That number was 11 in 2020. At receiver, there were 11 top-50 selections...
NFL247Sports

Finding Fits for Packers' Rookies

The Green Bay Packers' draft is in the books. They attacked their needs aggressively. They triple dipped on the offensive line. They added a cornerback as a potential reinforcement for what was their biggest issue last January. With the dust settled around the class we shift our focus to how...
NFLYardbarker

Analyzing Packers’ Trade to Acquire Amari Rodgers

When Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up for Amari Rodgers in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, the team lost on the trade-value chart as well as in the court of public opinion. WalterFootball.com gave the Packers a D and the Titans an A...