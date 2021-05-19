Alabama's Nick Saban encourages COVID-19 vaccinations in latest PSA

GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley made an appearance on ESPN 1660 in Waco this week to talk with hosts Tom Barfield and Glenn Smith about what he gleaned from the Aggies' spring game. In particular, he highlighted the performance of a "great" defensive unit that dominated the Maroon & White Game and he thinks will do so in the fall. He also discussed former A&M quarterback Kellen Mond going in the draft to Minnesota and what kind of fit the franchise and the offense is for him. Finally, he addressed Jimbo Fisher's comments concerning Alabama's Nick Saban and how A&M could make his prediction about beating the Tide come to fruition when the two teams play at Kyle Field on October 9.