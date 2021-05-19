newsbreak-logo
Alabama Sports

Alabama's Nick Saban encourages COVID-19 vaccinations in latest PSA

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama head coach Nick Saban appeared in a public service announcement, released on Wednesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health, encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations. "College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall," Saban said in the video. "Let's make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season. Roll Tide."

