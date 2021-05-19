How a 34-year-old Kris Letang maintains an elite fitness level to play big minutes in key games
Kris Letang hopped over the boards for the final seconds of Tuesday’s Game 2 with the game in flux and the Islanders' net empty. He already racked up more than 26 minutes of playoff-intensity ice time, when he picked off an Islanders pass behind Tristan Jarry’s net. The right-handed defenseman calmly flicked the puck out of harm’s way to seal the 2-1 win and send PPG Paints Arena into a towel-twirling frenzy.www.post-gazette.com