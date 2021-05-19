newsbreak-logo
Illinois Government

2021 Lollapalooza line up announced

By WICS/WRSP Staff
khqa.com
 2 hours ago

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — We now know which musicians and bands will be performing at this year's Lollapalooza in Chicago. Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator, Journey, and Miley Cyrus are this year's big headlining acts.

