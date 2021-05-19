Galleon Gold Provides Update on Baseline and Permitting Programs at West Cache Gold Project

St-Georges’ management in Iceland is pleased to report that a first batch of samples from its resampling effort should arrive in Ireland by this Friday, where they will be assayed at ALS Laboratories’ facilities. The Company has been actively planning, budgeting, and initiating permitting, for a drilling campaign that is expected to be on par with the exploration campaigns previously announced for the Company’s Québec projects. Relogging and scanning with the XRF device for additional trace element data from the historical core now in St-Georges’ possession is still underway. This work coupled with detailed geology and structural analysis will occupy our team of geologists for another month. It is expected that by the end of the field season, the team will have collected and processed more than 5,000 samples that will be assayed by ALS in Ireland.