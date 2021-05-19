newsbreak-logo
Galleon Gold Provides Update on Baseline and Permitting Programs at West Cache Gold Project

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNote from the CEO- “David Russell CEO and President of Galleon Gold commented, “It has been an extremely active twelve months at West Cache, in addition to drilling over 45,000 meters, there have been numerous specialists involved in designing and carrying out baseline and permitting initiatives. Commencing these activities early ensures that the permitting process is well underway as we move the Project into the advanced exploration stage with a planned underground portal and ramp for the collection of a bulk sample. Galleon Gold is committed to transparency and working with all stakeholders to ensure that development of the Project proceeds in a timely and responsible manner.”

resourceworld.com
