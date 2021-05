As the only carbon-free energy source that can viably power a modern economy, it’s important that lawmakers and regulators take a smart approach to nuclear power and public policy decisions related to its generation. However, one politically important red state, South Carolina, has gotten it very wrong thus far when it comes to nuclear. Palmetto State lawmakers are now taking steps to rectify a boondoggle in which a state-owned utility racked up nearly $9 billion in debt on two nuclear reactors that were never built. How that debate plays out is worth paying attention to far beyond South Carolina, as it provides a teachable moment and cautionary tale for officials in other states.