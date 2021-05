There will be four competitive races and five seats up for grabs in all in Tuesday’s City of Chester municipal election. The city holds regular elections every other year. Typically, voters choose a mayor and four council members (one in each ward) in one election, then four other council seats in another. However, the unexpired term of William “Budda” Killian’s (who left the council in January to take a spot on Chester County Council) Ward I seat is also up for grabs.