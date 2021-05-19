newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Jenna Ortega in Lead Role

By Joe Otterson
Register Citizen
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the article“Wednesday” was originally ordered to series at the streamer back in February. It is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Glickman
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Charles Addams
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Wednesday Addams#Netflix Inc#Disney Channel#Jane The Virgin#Disney World#Nevermore Academy#Variety Ortega#Cw#Caa#Gilbertson Entertainment#Viewpoint#Mgm Television#Variety S Newsletter#Killer Queen#Showrunners#Elena Of Avalor#Onscreen Numerous Times#Jurassic World#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesfloydct.com

Idris Elba cast in action film Stay Frosty

Idris Elba has joined the cast of the action movie 'Stay Frosty'. The 48-year-old actor is attached to star in the new movie from director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the hit acting flick 'Extraction' last year. Warner Bros. have acquired the rights to the project, which has been written by...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Red Sonja movie casts Ant-Man 2's Hannah John-Kamen in lead role

A new Red Sonja movie is officially in the works – and it's found its lead. Hannah John-Kamen will star in the sword and sorcery remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Joey Soloway, creator of the comedy-drama series Transparent, will direct the movie. They also co-wrote the script with Tasha Huo, the showrunner for Netflix's upcoming animated Tomb Raider series.
Moviesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Monster' gets a belated Netflix showcase, but the cast is better than the movie

"Monster" represents a minor coup for Netflix, not as much due to the movie's merits as who's in it. More than three years after its festival run in 2018, the film arrives with a timely theme and a cast whose stock has soared in the intervening time -- including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jharrel Jerome and John David Washington -- making this one for the time capsule if nothing else.
TV & Videos/Film

Amazon’s ‘Paper Girls’ Series Adds ‘Always Be My Maybe’ Actress Ali Wong in a Lead Role

The upcoming Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the acclaimed Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang comic series Paper Girls has found its adult Erin. Ali Wong, the comedian/actress/writer/producer behind the 2019 Netflix comedy Always Be My Maybe, is the latest addition to the Paper Girls cast, where she’ll be playing one of the lead roles. Read on for the plot details about the series.
TV & VideosMiami Herald

Dave Bautista joins cast of Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Dave Bautista, no stranger to sharp objects, is joining the cast of at least one of Netflix’s highly anticipated sequels to “Knives Out,” the star-studded, Oscar-nominated 2019 murder mystery and box office smash. No details for Bautista’s new character are available, but the wrestler-turned-leading-man has already offered a number of...
ComicsAnimation Magazine

Netflix Unveils ‘Sailor Moon Eternal’ Double Feature Trailer, Art & Cast

The main trailer, official key art and voice cast for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & Part 2 have stepped into the (moon)light. As previously announced, the double feature adventure of Naoko Takeuchi’s beloved sailor-suited heroines will premiere worldwide (outside Japan) on Netflix on June 3.
Comicsmyanimelist.net

Netflix's 'Eden' Anime Series Reveals Additional Cast, Key Visual

Netflix Japan revealed additional cast members, a key visual (pictured), and a second trailer for the original anime series Eden on Wednesday. The four-episode sci-fi adventure series will debut worldwide exclusively on Netflix on May 27. Cast:. S566: Tarusuke Shingaki (Noblesse) Zurich: Yuuki Kuwahara (Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou) Geneve:...
TV & VideosPopSugar

Netflix's Halston Limited Series Features an All-Star Cast Playing Real Icons

The upcoming Netflix miniseries Halston focuses on the sometimes-glamorous, sometimes-messy life of Halston, a groundbreaking American designer of the 1970s. During his life, Halston worked alongside some of the most iconic names in the industry, so it seems only right that the cast of the miniseries is also packed with award-winning and easily recognizable stars. Along with the A-listers who have signed on to portray versions of American film and fashion icons, there are also a few up-and-coming stars for whom this might just be the perfect breakout project!
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Reveals Castlevania's New Cast Additions for Season 4

Netflix has revealed a new slate of cast additions coming to Castlevania with the fourth and final season! After confirming that a fourth season was in the works shortly after the third had come to an end, Netflix had been keeping fairly quiet about the then in the works fourth season. This all changed earlier this Spring as Netflix confirmed that Season 4 of the much anticipate original anime series will be premiering later this May, and now there is all sorts of new information about Castlevania's new season as we get closer to this big premiere date.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Meet the Cast of Netflix's Upcoming Fantasy Adaptation Sweet Tooth

Netflix's latest fantasy series, Sweet Tooth, is something of a genre mashup: a fractured fantasy fairy tale in a postapocalyptic setting. With a talented and diverse cast — plus the producing power of Susan and Robert Downey Jr. — it's definitely a show that's catching some attention ahead of its June 4 premiere date. There's a pretty good chance you'll recognize several of the cast members, who have appeared in everything from blockbuster movies to your favorite TV shows and more! Before the new show debuts on Netflix, take a look at who you can expect to see starring in this quirky fantasy epic.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Every Familiar Face In The Cast Of Netflix’s Monster

In 1999, Monster was an acclaimed young adult novel by Walter Dean Myers. Now, 20 years later, an adaptation of the book has debuted on Netflix. The 2021 retelling of Monster is the story of Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old student living in Harlem, New York, who faces murder charges for his alleged involvement in the killing of a convenience store owner during a robbery. The movie shows him on trial and his life before the trial as an aspiring filmmaker through flashbacks.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Netflix Cancels “The Irregulars” Series

It only came out the other week, but Netflix has been quick to squash the “Sherlock Holmes”-adjacent supernatural young adult series “The Irregulars”. The streaming giant has cancelled the detective drama after one season and just a little over a month after it premiered. Thaddea Graham, Harrison Osterfield, McKell David and Darci Shaw starred.
MoviesMovieWeb

Janelle Monae Joins Netflix's Knives Out 2 Ensemble Cast

The Knives Out 2 cast continues to grow. Janelle Monae is the latest cast member to join the sequel after Dave Bautista and Edward Norton were announced earlier this week. The trend seems to imply that one cast member will be announced every day until the cast is fully revealed. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, the unique Southern detective from the first Knives Out, is also confirmed to reprise his role, and writer/director Rian Johnson will also return. Although plot details have been kept secret, the sequel is expected to follow in the footsteps as the original movie and present an original murder mystery with a memorable and fresh cast of characters.
TV SeriesAnimation Magazine

Disney Channel Conjures S3 of ‘The Owl House’ Ahead of S2 Premiere in June

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of the Peabody Award-nominated animated series The Owl House, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Saturday, June 12 (10 a.m. EDT/PDT). Season 3 will comprise three 44-minute specials. New episodes of the fantasy-comedy series debut every Saturday through Aug. 14 on Disney Channel and will also be available the same day on DisneyNOW.