Fantasia International Film Festival Reveals First Wave of 2021 Movies
Fantasia International Film Festival always touts one of the most eclectic and exciting film lineups in the biz, and the first wave of 2021 movies has officially been announced, promising another year of wild international selections for genre fans to sink their cinephile teeth into. And this year's a big one! Fantasia Fest celebrates its 25th Edition in 2021, which will feature a focus on Japanese cinema "in celebration of the key role that Japan’s culture has played across Fantasia’s history."collider.com