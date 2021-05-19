Fantasia International Film Festival Reveals First Wave of 2021 Movies

The Tribeca Film Festival is no stranger to featuring video games alongside the various films it showcases each year, even before the Tribeca Games Festival was created in 2018. L.A. Noire became the first video game recognized as an Official Selection in 2011, Beyond: Two Souls was premiered at the event in 2013, and heck, long before all of this, co-founder Robert De Niro has had the short-lived Tribeca Interactive, which in 1996, gave us 9: The Last Resort.