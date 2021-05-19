newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Marvin Weissberg, pioneering developer behind much of modern Rosslyn, has died

By Tristan Navera
Posted by 
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvin Weissberg, a herald of Northern Virginia development whose portfolio of early projects still mark Rosslyn's modern skyline, has died. He was 94. The founder of Weissberg Investment Corp. passed away Monday at his home in Annapolis, daughter Nina Weissberg confirmed. Weissberg, a D.C. native, launched his commercial real estate career in 1953 after returning from service in the U.S. Army, becoming one of the first developers behind Rosslyn's evolution.

www.bizjournals.com
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Ceo#The U S Army#The London House#Normandy House#Flour Mill#Beloit College#The Weissberg Foundation#Usa Today#Daughter Nina Weissberg#Modern Rosslyn#Rosslyn Gateway#Wilson Boulevard#Wilson Blvd#Partner Judith Morris#Developer#Rca Building#Evolution#Roosevelt Bridge#Annapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Arthur Gensler, architecture pioneer, dies

M. Arthur Gensler Jr., who for decades led one of the world’s most prolific architecture firms, died at his home in Mill Valley, California. He was 85. Gensler, the firm he co-founded in 1965 with his wife, Drue, and architect James Follett, announced the news Monday. No cause was given.
Entertainmentnexttv.com

Bill McCreary, Pioneering New York Anchor, Has Died

New York anchor Bill McCreary died last month in Brooklyn. He was 87 and suffered from a neurological disease. McCreary was hired at WNEW New York, now Fox’s WNYW, in 1967, and was an anchor on the 10 p.m. news alongside John Roland. McCreary began hosting Black News in 1970 and The McCreary Report in 1978, the same year he was named VP of news at the station.
EducationPosted by
Washington Business Journal

'Close to the finish line'

College graduation day nears — and with it the chance to help others struggling through like her. Editor’s note: As part of this DMV Divide series of stories, the Washington Business Journal is following a local essential worker as she works toward stronger financial footing, even as the coronavirus pandemic persists in putting that further out of reach. It’s an effort to chronicle the daily life and labors of those in the D.C. region for whom economic security is far from a reality and provide a face and reflection for what life on the other end of the region's economic divide really looks like, day to day — and why change is necessary to help Greater Washington fully thrive.
BusinessPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Leave them a loan

Traditional loans remain elusive for owners of color, but banks, lenders are doing more outreach. Editor’s note: We always knew there were two Washingtons — one defined by the haves, the other by the have-nots, largely and historically split across racial lines. That delineation has gotten substantially more pronounced with the pandemic. The DMV Divide is a series of stories meant to delve into how that widening economic divide is manifesting in — and jeopardizing — different aspects of the regional economy, continuing here with access to capital. We explore the racial history that brought us here, as well as the efforts underway to bridge the gulf.
Virginia GovernmentWHSV

Virginia craft beer pioneer Crandall dies at 64

ROSELAND, Va. (AP) — Steve Crandall, a pioneer of craft beer in Virginia and co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing, died on Sunday. The company announced his death on social media. Crandall was 64. His wife, Heidi Crandall told The News-Leader that Steve Crandall was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and...
Washington Governmentseattlemet.com

Pioneer Square’s Martyr Sauce Has Grown into a Street Level Gallery

The mural has a door in it. When Tariqa Waters opens this door, it seems more like a portal: Beyond lies a dull gray hallway in an old Pioneer Square building, columns of tired metal mail slots. This is what most of the real world looks like, I realize, but by this point I have been inside Waters's art space, MS PAM (Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum), for several minutes and have forgotten the real world. I’ve acclimated to its decadent, fun-house hues.