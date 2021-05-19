Marvin Weissberg, pioneering developer behind much of modern Rosslyn, has died

College graduation day nears — and with it the chance to help others struggling through like her. Editor’s note: As part of this DMV Divide series of stories, the Washington Business Journal is following a local essential worker as she works toward stronger financial footing, even as the coronavirus pandemic persists in putting that further out of reach. It’s an effort to chronicle the daily life and labors of those in the D.C. region for whom economic security is far from a reality and provide a face and reflection for what life on the other end of the region's economic divide really looks like, day to day — and why change is necessary to help Greater Washington fully thrive.