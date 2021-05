On Friday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m., the Fairhaven Tree Department partnering with the BPW and Eversource will celebrate Arbor Day by planting 10 new trees along Union and Laurel Streets. Arbor Day is an annual holiday celebrating the planting, upkeep and preserva­tion of trees. Eversource donated 8 of the 10 trees and will help dig the holes and plant the trees on the morning of the event. Trees will be planted in the morning and there will be a brief ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with remarks by Town officials about the importance of trees and tree maintenance to our town, our environment, and our safety.