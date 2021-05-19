newsbreak-logo
Colorado Government

El Paso County conducts additional audit of 2020 General Election

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 hour ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has contracted with ClearAudit to conduct an additional audit of the 2020 General Election. ClearAudit is a respected post-election audit system that utilizes a digital process to verify election results.

“Our office had this audit conducted to provide one more level of transparency to voters. This audit is not required by state or federal law,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “In addition to the two successful audits already conducted for the 2020 Election, we believe the ClearAudit process will instill in voters even greater trust and confidence in our state’s incomparable election system.”

El Paso County is the first in the state to conduct a ClearAudit post-election audit at a cost of approximately $45,000. ClearAudit conducted a digital comparison of ballot images from the 2020 General Election to verify the results are accurate. By digitally tabulating another system’s ballots, ClearAudit provided a post-election audit that offers an independent comparison and generates an analysis of results.

The Clerk’s Office and the Canvass Board, appointees by both major parties, have already conducted and certified the pre-election Public Logic and Accuracy Test and the forensic-based post-election Risk Limiting Audit. A recording of the audit presentation to the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners can be viewed here .

The Clerk’s Office passed each of these audits with excellent reports. You can visit the El Paso County’s Clerk and Recorder’s website to view the results of this audit.



