Crews Are Checking For Hotspots And Patrolling East MT. Fire Area

By Cheryl Adams
WUPE
 1 hour ago
Although the East Mountain wildland fire crossed over 1,000 acres of forest and land, it just left the Appalachian Trail a little damaged. This fire is now the state's largest wildland fire in more than two decades. Crews have started dousing hotspots and patrolling the perimeter to make sure it...

