Crews Are Checking For Hotspots And Patrolling East MT. Fire Area

Camping in the Berkshires is definitely a fun, adventurous and peaceful summer activity. Is there anywhere else you would rather camp? If you're new to the area or are new to camping and are looking for some campsite options in Berkshire County, we've comprised a list based on campsite/campground recommendations by local residents along with campsites that scored well on Google. Keep in mind, some campgrounds may not be currently taking reservations and/or may not be open for the season yet. Plus, with the current situation, there could be delayed openings or unique hours. The best bet is to call which you would have to do anyway if you're planning on making a reservation. Take a look at the list below. The list is arranged alphabetically by town. Summer is in the air.