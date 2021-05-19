newsbreak-logo
Myrtle Beach expects sun and warm weather for the next week. That could be a problem

By Mary Norkol
myrtlebeachonline.com
 1 hour ago

Residents and visitors along the Grand Strand are enjoying the beach weather, but experts say the area is in desperate need of rain. The area hasn’t seen more than an inch of rain since May 3, and the next week’s forecast doesn’t include any precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

