Coming to Netflix in June 2021: Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Is About to Heat Up Your Summer

The weather is heating up, and so is your Netflix queue. June is about to be one of the best months ever—because of summer weather and what's coming to Netflix. Too Hot to Handle, the bonkers reality show in which the contestants physically can't touch each other, is back for a second season of debauchery. (Spoiler alert: They probably will end up touching each other.) Other titles on the slate: Elite's next season, plus classics like Million Dollar Baby, The Big Lebowski, and Stand by Me.

