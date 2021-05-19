Coming to Netflix in June 2021: Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Is About to Heat Up Your Summer

I fell in love with Hacks, now streaming on HBO Max, in its second episode. Veteran comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) tells her self-absorbed new protégé (not quite the right word, but I’ll get to that) Ava (Hannah Einbinder) that jokes need punchlines. It may seem like advice so obvious it doesn’t need to be articulated, but in an age where anything relatable can become a viral sensation (I’m guilty of this—my most popular tweet is just a shower thought), it bears repeating: a joke is not an amusing idea, a sarcastic aside, or a good point that you agree with. A joke needs a punchline. Thankfully, Hacks is full of them, moments that articulate its themes overtly and subtly, and at times, brilliantly. Recently, I spoke via Zoom with the series’ three creators, Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul Downs, to talk about what we talk about when we talk about comedy.