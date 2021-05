Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart, and his Dr. Carson character, in the season 8 finale? There was certainly a fear in this episode. After all, it seemed as though Carson left during the episode! We know that he’s got an opportunity elsewhere, and we certainly could not blame him for wanting to improve his career. Yet, we still think that his future should be tied with being in Hope Valley with Faith, given that he clearly loves her and the idea of being away from her is ultimately not something that feels ideal for him. He did get a proper Hope Valley goodbye, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it is a permanent one.