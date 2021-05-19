Gentille Chhun's Net Worth: The Marrying Millions Star Makes More Than You Think
During Season 1 of "Marrying Millions," Gentille Chhun seemed to have it all figured out. The self-made woman, who earned her impressive fortune predominantly in real estate, was ready to marry her then-boyfriend Brian only to find out he'd lied to her about a past engagement. The dramatic season culminated with Gentille leaving Brian at the altar, as Cheat Sheet notes. When Season 2 rolled around, the Las Vegas-based entrepreneur was ready to find love once again with someone more suited to her lifestyle.www.thelist.com