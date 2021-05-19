Gentille Chhun's Net Worth: The Marrying Millions Star Makes More Than You Think

Some crossword puzzles have a "revealer" entry, which is usually the across entry in the lower right of the grid. This is the entry that explains the theme to solvers; for instance, a grid with the theme entries ICE CAPADES, IRON CURTAIN, IRISH COFFEE and INDEX CARDS, you might have the revealer I SEE in the bottom-right, clued as ["What you might say to yourself when you finally understand a crossword's theme...and what the initials of the four theme entries sound like."]