Wouldn’t it be wonderful for Antrim County to be the first county in Michigan to achieve an 80 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate?. To say, “Welcome to an up north county where your family, friends and visitors can see smiling faces, have fun and feel safe.” As of May 5, Antrim County’s rate is 54.7 percent and ranks 19th in the state for initial vaccinations. Three of our nearby counties rank first, second and third in the state (Leelanau - 68.4 percent, Grand Traverse 61.8 percent, Emmet 61.3 percent). Let’s top them.