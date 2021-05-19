Are South Park Creators Matt Stone & Trey Parker Finally Making The Book of Mormon Movie?

You guys, it's officially official. Yesterday (yes, on Star Wars Day) I watched my very first Star Wars movie. And, at least according to Google, I did it the right way. For years I have been talking on the Moose Morning Show about how I have never in my life seen a Star Wars film. And, to be completely honest, I never really had a burning desire to do so. However, with yesterday being Star Wars Day and because we now have Disney+, I figured I would give it a try.