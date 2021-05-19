newsbreak-logo
Are South Park Creators Matt Stone & Trey Parker Finally Making The Book of Mormon Movie?

By Ross Tanenbaum
MovieWeb
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, it was announced that Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, would be directing their first live-action film together titled Alma Junction. Details to this point have been very thin on this project. However, one Reddit user has pointed out that in an April 2020 edition of Production Weekly, it revealed that Alma Junction may be a working title for a film adaptation of their hit musical, The Book of Mormon.

