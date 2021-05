An abundance of food, including frozen meat and fresh fruit and vegetables, was distributed by the Saukville Community Food Pantry on April 14 at Grady Park—free to any Ozaukee County resident who needed some help with groceries for themselves and their families. The monthly Mobile Food Pantry is sponsored by the Saukville pantry and the national organization Feeding America, which provides a generous truckload of food. The Saukville pantry furnishes volunteers to distribute the food to drive-up patrons and seeks sponsors to offset expenses. Katie Draeger of Cedarburg was one of the volunteers at the April event. The next Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled for May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.