Chris Martin didn't quite know what to think of Arthur Gunn's rendition of "In My Place" during Sunday's Coldplay-themed night of American Idol, but last season's runner-up decided to stick to his guns when it came to a controversial choice regarding his cover — even if it meant going home at the end of the night. Gunn got a second chance at an Idol victory with last week's Comeback twist, but his decision to change not only the melody but some of the words of the song turned out to baffle the original artist, who served as a mentor to the competitors before they took to the stage.