Utah Sports

KSL Unrivaled's Pitch For The Athletics To Come To Salt Lake City

By Jeremy Mauss, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Salt Lake City and Utah sports fans really want another major pro sports franchise in order to feel like a big-time sports town. The Utah Jazz are amazing and Real Salt Lake has a great fanbase but adding a team from one of the big four sports leagues is what people want.

Utah Sportskslsports.com

Game Night Live Rewind: Week 11 Softball Recap

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Game Night Live Rewind crew breaks down the Week 11 action in Utah High School Softball. They took a deep dive into the 2A and 3A Championship games as well as a preview of the 4A, 5A and 6A Tournaments. Check out the full...
Utah Governmentksl.com

ICYMI: 10 stories from the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Here are 10 stories you may have missed over the weekend. As always, click on the headline to read the full story. 1. Bodies of 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake. The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities...
Utah Sportschatsports.com

Duck Dive: Utah Football 2021 Preview

Special thanks to Scott Omer & Cameron Livingston of Utah Man Podcast for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Utah Utes roster. Listen HERE. Utah surprised many observers when #7 QB Rising, the 4-star transfer from Texas who’d never played a snap of college ball, was the starter in Utah’s delayed opener against USC, beating out fellow transfer and longtime South Carolina starter Jake Bentley. Unfortunately Rising was injured in the first quarter of that game, and Bentley took over for most of the rest of the season.
Utah Sportskslsports.com

Game Night Live Rewind: Boys Lacrosse Bracketology

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah High School Boys Lacrosse RPI final standings and brackets are out and the Game Night Live Rewind crew breaks down the matchups. From top to bottom, the guys break it all down as postseason Lacrosse is upon us. Check out the full episode in the video at the top of the story.
Utah Sportsutahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Adds Transfer Kylee Stokes to 2021 Roster

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head volleyball coach Rob Neilson has announced the addition of Kylee Stokes to the roster for the 2021 season, bringing the signing class to a total of eight players. Stokes is a middle blocker, transferring to Utah State after two seasons at South Carolina, competing...
Utah SportsPosted by
Deseret News

Ryan Odom on filling out his Aggies roster, recruiting missionaries and building trust

LOGAN — New Utah State head basketball coach Ryan Odom knows how to handle pressure. On the court … and on the field. After orchestrating a historic upset of the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the then-coach of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County basketball team was bestowed with numerous opportunities that come with being the coach of the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed.
Utah Sportsdailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Track & Field Compete at Pac-12 Championships

The University of Utah track and field team was in Los Angeles to compete in the Pac-12 Championships, taking place on May 14-17. Utah sent 20 student athletes to compete in the race after not being able to compete last year. Day 1. The first day of the event started...
Oregon SportsPosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Utah Sportsskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Governmentscarsdalenews.com

Ultra marathon draws local crowd in Utah

Nine friends, including four from Scarsdale, competed in the Zion National Park Ultra Marathon in Utah on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. The Ultra Marathon featured both a 100-mile run and a 100K (62-mile) run. The 100-mile race, which six group members competed in, started in the dark at 5...
Utah Governmentupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah GovernmentPosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.