Woman dies of gunshot wound after having medics lead to her, Rowan County deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has launched a murder investigation after a woman died of a gunshot wound Tuesday night. According to deputies, a Rowan County EMS unit was approached by a man in a black pickup truck after they responded to an unrelated medical call along Gheen Road near Salisbury around 10:45 p.m. The man told EMS workers he had a woman in his car parked outside a house down the road with a gunshot wound. Personnel then made their way to the woman to treat her, but the man left the scene in his truck. Paramedics quickly loaded the woman into an ambulance and took her to a hospital for treatment.www.wcnc.com