The 2021 Mid-Season Invitational is the first League of Legends esports major event to be played on Patch 11.9, and expectedly, the competitive meta has undergone some changes. Every team attending MSI had most recently competed on Patch 11.7 or 11.6, and because of this, teams were challenged to adapt to new picks in a short amount of time, resulting in some new picks that have defined the MSI meta and others that, while desirable, have yet to be seen consistently at the event.