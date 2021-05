Gertrude the duck has taken up residence — at least for the spring nesting season — in the herb garden of Peter Federspiel on Western Avenue in Port Washington. Earlier this spring, the mallard and her mate spent some time casing the joint, then one day Peter noticed the female sitting on eight eggs in his yard. He named the mother-to-be Gertrude, which apparently was fine with the father. He is still around, hanging out in a marshy area near the house. Peter is pictured with his 6-year-old grandson Camron Beaver.