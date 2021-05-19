newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crime & Safety

Vanceboro man charged with 13 felony counts of child pornography

Sun Journal
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vanceboro man has been charged with several counts of possessing and distributing child pornography. According to a Craven County Sheriff’s Office news release, an investigation between the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce led to the arrest of Howard Roughton III, age 67, of Main Street. Investigators found multiple files of child pornography and videos of bestiality.

www.newbernsj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Vanceboro, NC
Vanceboro, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Craven County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Crime#County Jail#County Sheriff#Child Sexual Exploitation#Sheriff S Office#Felony#Vanceboro Man#Bestiality#Investigators#Obscene Material#Multiple Files#Videos#Main Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Michigan Crime & Safetyrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Crime & SafetyWBTV

FBI, police offering rewards in murder of transgender woman in N.C.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says the death of a transgender woman is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Jenna Frank’s body was found on February 24th near Ellis Boulevard and White Street near a bike trail. Federal investigators say whoever killed Franks is likely familiar with the area.
Crime & SafetyWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
GovernmentWITN

New York woman gets $6.5 million bond on drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New York woman is in jail in Craven County on a $6.5 million bond. New Bern police said they did a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on an SUV driven by Karissa Colon, of Utica, New York. After a K9 alert, the woman’s car was...
Crime & SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection near...
Crime & SafetyWITN

Craven County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Havelock natives are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Craven County. Monday, deputies searched the car during a traffic stop and found more than six grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. Brian Thomas, 36, and Krystal Coats, 32, were both arrested and...
Crime & SafetyWITN

Greenville man charged in Vanceboro stabbing

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville man wanted for a stabbing in Vanceboro has turned himself in. Investigators say 20-year-old Rimez Person turned himself into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On April 29 at 9:00 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000...
GovernmentWITN

Greenville man wanted for Craven County stabbing

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for a stabbing that happened Thursday morning in Craven County. Rimez Person has warrants charging him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and felony breaking & entering, and breaking & entering with intent to injure the occupant.