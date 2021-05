Going into the last month of the baseball season, restrictions on attendance at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium are subsiding. The changes will be in accordance with public health guidance. As the article states, the seating capacity will increase by an additional 450 seats through the end of the season. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team are in the home stretch as we enter the final month of the regular season. The team is 21-18 overall and 15-12 in conference play. Hopefully, along with the boost in attendance, there’ll be more to cheer for as the Yellow Jackets look to secure their spot in the postseason tournament.