Life took one more step towards going back to normal on May 13, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors, outside of a few exceptions. But while the news has many excited that they'll finally be able to interact in public without covering their face, the agency has clarified that their guideline change isn't a blanket recommendation to ditch PPE. In fact, the CDC says that parts of the U.S. where infection and vaccination rates aren't right should continue requiring citizens to wear masks in public.